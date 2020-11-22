Michael Che

The Saturday Night Live star announced via Instagram on April 15 that he would cover one-month of rent for NYC tenants who live in the same building as his grandmother, who died from coronavirus on April 5. “It’s crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can’t offer much help by myself,” he wrote. “But in the spirit of my late grandmother, I’m paying one month’s rent for all 160 apartments in NYCHA building she lived in.”

The comedian added, “I know that’s just a drop in the bucket. So I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing AT THE VERY LEAST.”