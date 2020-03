Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries alum donated $10,000 to help purchase masks and important medical supplies for various hospitals. “If you’re able to help, please do. Even if you donate to purchase one mask that would make a huge difference,” Dobrev wrote via Instagram. “If all my followers buy a mask that would protect over 19 million professionals that are risking their lives to keep YOU safe. Please help, so they can continue to help us all.”