Peter Weber

On April 2, the former Bachelor announced that he is helping to raise $10,000 for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund. As part of the fundraiser, he challenged fellow Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron to a dance off after the general contractor asked him to get off TikTok. “I heard Tyler’s call out. Only one way to settle this. Dance Battle style,” Weber said on the fundraiser’s GoFundMe page. “My goal is to raise $10,000 for the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund. This is a fund created by [the] Center for Disaster Philanthropy. As soon as the goal is reached, assuming Tyler accepts, we will do an Instagram Live dance off and have some fun!”