Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and More Stars Make Generous Donations Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

By
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Coleman Stars Make Generous Donations Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman

In July, the Fleabag costars set up a foundation to help provide aid to theatre actors who have been put out of work amid the COVID-19 crisis. The Theater Community Fund’s founding donors include major stars like Emilia Clarke, Tom Hiddleston, James McAvoy, Ian McKellen, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Thompson and Rachel Weisz, who have already helped pledge $1.3 million. Earlier this year, Waller-Bridge also created the Fleabag Support Fund to provide grants to those in the theatre industry who were in urgent need of support at the beginning of the pandemic.

