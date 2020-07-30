Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman
In July, the Fleabag costars set up a foundation to help provide aid to theatre actors who have been put out of work amid the COVID-19 crisis. The Theater Community Fund's founding donors include major stars like Emilia Clarke, Tom Hiddleston, James McAvoy, Ian McKellen, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Thompson and Rachel Weisz, who have already helped pledge $1.3 million. Earlier this year, Waller-Bridge also created the Fleabag Support Fund to provide grants to those in the theatre industry who were in urgent need of support at the beginning of the pandemic.