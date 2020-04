Pink

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer pledged to donate $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts on April 3 after revealing that she and her 3-year-old son, Jameson, had tested positive for COVID-19. Pink donated $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia, in honor of her mother, Judy Moore. She also made a $5000,000 donation to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 crisis fund.