Pitbull

Leave it to Mr. Worldwide to bring everyone together. On April 13, the rapper released an empowering track titled, “I Believe That We Will Win (World Anthem).” A graphic released with the song via Pitbull’s Instagram reads, “We believe that we can overcome. We are calling all students, medical workers, first responders, parents, grandparents, everyone from all over the world to be a part of Pitbull’s video anthem.” He also noted that all proceeds will be going to various charities around the world.