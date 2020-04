Rachael Ray

The Comfort Food cookbook author announced on April 7 that she would be donating a massive $4 million to COVID-19 relief funds through the Rachael Ray Foundation and the Yum-O! Organization. The donation will be sent to a number of different organizations that focus on providing aid to the whole family (pets and all), including Feeding America, World Central Kitchen, Big Dog Ranch, North Shore Animal League and City Harvest.