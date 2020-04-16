Reese Witherspoon

The Little Fires Everywhere actress and her clothing line, Draper James, made a significant donation to DonorsChoose in April to support teachers in New Orleans, Atlanta, Nashville and more cities across the country. The nonprofit makes it easy for teachers to get the funds and supplies they need in order to provide a better learning environment for their students. Earlier that month, Witherspoon’s apparel brand also pledged to send 250 teachers free dresses “to show our gratitude” for those “working harder than ever to educate our children.”