Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and More Stars Make Generous Donations Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

Ryan Seacrest Stars Donating Amid Coronavirus
 Shutterstock (10574576q) Ryan Seacrest Live at the Paley Center - An Evening with Kelly and Ryan, New York, USA - 04 Mar 2020
Ryan Seacrest

The Live with Kelly and Ryan cohost announced on April 13 that he’d be donating $1 million to help first responders in New York and Los Angeles amid the pandemic. “New York and Los Angeles are very special places to me and so I wanted to do something in the immediate to give back in these unprecedented times,” Seacrest told People magazine. 

“After seeing a news report about first responders sleeping in their cars in New York to avoid putting their loved ones at risk, I wanted to do something to help make sure these New Yorkers stay safe while they’re away from their families busy taking care of ours,” the TV personality said.

