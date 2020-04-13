Ryan Seacrest

The Live with Kelly and Ryan cohost announced on April 13 that he’d be donating $1 million to help first responders in New York and Los Angeles amid the pandemic. “New York and Los Angeles are very special places to me and so I wanted to do something in the immediate to give back in these unprecedented times,” Seacrest told People magazine.

“After seeing a news report about first responders sleeping in their cars in New York to avoid putting their loved ones at risk, I wanted to do something to help make sure these New Yorkers stay safe while they’re away from their families busy taking care of ours,” the TV personality said.