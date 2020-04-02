Sean Penn

The actor and his non-profit, CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) is partnering with Los Angeles to help run a coronavirus testing center. “Thank you @SeanPenn and volunteers from CORE who are partnering with us and running a COVID pop-up testing location in East LA. #HeroesOfCovid19 #LAStrong #COVID19,” Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Jeff Gorell via Twitter on April 1. According to the CORE site, the organization is “working in partnership with the City of Los Angeles to promote safe and efficient COVID-19 testing to the vulnerable populations in Los Angeles. The drive-through testing clinics will be available to those who pre-qualify as high risk.”