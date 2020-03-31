Selena Gomez

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer announced on March 30 that she would be donating funds to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai hospital amid the coronavirus outbreak. “So thankful for every single medical professional who is putting their health on the line to take care of others,” the singer, who underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, wrote via Twitter. “I’m donating to @CedarsSinai as they are low on masks and ventilators. They’ve taken such good care of me so it’s my turn to show my gratitude.”