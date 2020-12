Serena Williams

The athlete revealed via Instagram in August that she has teamed up with BELLA+CANVAS, Scholastic and the National School Board Association. Together, the group is donating “4.25 million masks to underserved schools and provide educational materials about masks to 54 million students and all 115,000 schools in the United States.” The program, called #MasksforKids, will also donate another mask for each one purchased by the schools.