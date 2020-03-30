Shawn Mendes

“The @shawnmendesfoundation & I have been working to find ways to best support COVID-19 relief efforts, and to direct our resources to where we can make a difference,” the “Stitches” singer wrote in a statement via Instagram on March 24. Mendes donated to SickKids Hospital to “help support the urgent screening and prevention of COVID-19” in his hometown of Toronto. “For the next month, all donations to The Shawn Mendes Foundation will go towards SickKids Hospital & relief efforts around the world by the @WHO,” the statement concluded.