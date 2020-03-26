News Ben Affleck, Mark Cuban and More Stars Make Generous Donations Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak By Meredith Nardino March 26, 2020 Shutterstock 34 5 / 34 Starbucks The coffee company is offering free coffee — hot or iced — to workers on the frontline through May 3. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon Hand Sanitizers, Antiviral Products and Immunity Items to Stock Up on ASAP Demi Lovato Is Dating ‘Young and the Restless’ Star Max Ehrich 3 Months After Austin Wilson Split More News