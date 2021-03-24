News

Taylor Swift and Andrea Swift

The “Cardigan” songstress and her mother contributed $50,000 to a GoFundMe created for Vickie Quarles, a mother of five in Tennessee whose husband, Theodis, died after battling COVID-19. Thanks to the generous donation, the fundraiser surpassed its goal. “Words cannot express how incredibly grateful I am for all of the kind and caring people who have made donations in support of me and my five daughters,” Vickie wrote in a March 2021 update. “I would like to especially say thank you to Andrea and Taylor Swift for your thoughtfulness and generosity from our home state of Tennessee. I appreciate the sweet personal note, it warmed my heart.”

