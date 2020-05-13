Tina Fey

The Saturday Night Live alum hosted the Rise Up New York! virtual telethon on May 11 to help raise money for New York City’s leading poverty-fighting organization, Robin Hood, and other nonprofits funding COVID-19 relief efforts. As the star-studded livestream came to an end, Fey got emotional when announcing that the event raised $115 million for NYC citizens in need. “We did this. You did this. We are difference makers. $115 million! What a great day for New York,” she said with tears in her eyes. “Thank you, for everyone, who gave and gave and gave, all over the world.”