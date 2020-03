Ty Burrell

The Modern Family star donated $100,000 to help fund restaurant and bar employees that have been laid off in Salt Lake City amid the coronavirus outbreak, the city’s mayor, Erin Mendenhall, announced on March 20. “We are hopeful that during this time when so many restaurant and bar employees are facing uncertainty, that this effort can provide a small bit of relief,” Burrell, who is part-owner of Bar X and Beer Bar in Salt Lake City said in a statement.