News Ben Affleck, Mark Cuban and More Stars Make Generous Donations Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak By Meredith Nardino March 21, 2020 Ty Burrell Shutterstock 22 2 / 22 Ty Burrell Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon Hand Sanitizers, Antiviral Products and Immunity Items to Stock Up on ASAP Bachelorette’s Mike Johnson Questions Connor Saeli About His Relationship With Madison Prewett More News