Tyler Perry

The Diary of a Mad Black Woman star donated 5,000 Thanksgiving meals to needy families in Atlanta on November 22 and cars lined up for miles almost 24 hours in advance for the chance to get a box filled with nonperishable items as well as gift cards.

It’s not Perry’s first generous gesture during the coronavirus pandemic — in April, he paid it forward by purchasing all of the groceries during Seniors Hour at 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta and did a similar thing in his hometown of New Orleans.