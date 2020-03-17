Zion Williamson

On March 14, the NBA rookie pledged to pay the salaries of all of the Smoothie King Center employees in New Orleans during the basketball season’s suspension. “My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have,” he wrote at the time. “This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis.”