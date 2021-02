Paulina Porizkova

The 55-year-old model posted a nude pic to her Instagram account to raise awareness of sexism and ageism in society. Though the self-described “accidental supermodel” shows off enviable-at-any-age abs and a taut physique, she notes that older women are often “reviled for it” and “hungry for attention” when showing off their bodies. “The only thing that is pathetic here is allowing others to set your priorities,” she notes inspirationally.