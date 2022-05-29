Dove Cameron

“Somewhere unnamed, these moments are all still occurring for the first time, for the millionth time, in real time and all at once, just as real as I remember them ‘then,’” the Agents of Shield alum wrote via Instagram on Saturday. “You are here, still. We feel you, still. I will love you, unchangingly, just like this. Happy birthday.”

The tribute, which was written as a caption for a black-and-white video of the pair, features the Liv & Maddie star reaching out to grab Boyce’s hand as she sits beside him on stage during a Descendant’s panel. The post also included what seemed to be a handwritten note from the late performer, with the words “Maybe heaven is a jazz club” scribbled across lined paper.