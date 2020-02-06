In Memoriam William Shatner, George Takei and More Stars Pay Tribute to Kirk Douglas After His Death By Johnni Macke February 6, 2020 Cindy Barrymore/Shutterstock 23 10 / 23 John Cusack “RIP Kirk Douglas,” the actor simply wrote via Twitter on Wednesday. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Bra Lady Gaga Loves With Nearly 3,000 Reviews Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own 77.9% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program More News