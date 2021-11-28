Mindy Kaling

Kaling revealed that her Sondheim run-in came when she was starring in Matt & Ben, the 2003 play she and Brenda Withers cowrote about Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s journey to writing Good Will Hunting. Kaling starred as Affleck in the award winning show, but with an Off Off Broadway run, she considered it a small success — until Sondheim visited backstage at P.S. 122 in New York City.

“When I was 22 I was in an off-off-Broadway play in the east village called “Matt & Ben” that I wrote with my best friend. It was a two person play and we did 9 performances a week. One night Stephen Sondheim came to see it and he met him backstage,” Kaling shared via Twitter on Saturday, November 26.

She continued, “I said what an honor it was to meet him and that I hoped one day I could finally be the star of one of his shows. He said ‘Why? You’re the star of your own show. Just keep doing that.’ I think that was great advice. Must be nice to live a long life and leave so much behind.”