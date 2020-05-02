Family Time Puzzles! Board Games! Drew Barrymore and More Stars Playing Games Amid the Quarantine By Riley Cardoza May 2, 2020 Courtesy Elizabeth Banks/Instagram 10 5 / 10 Elizabeth Banks The Hunger Games star tried her hand at Dungeons and Dragons. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Reviewers Say This Face Mask Is Super Comfortable! This ‘New York Favorite’ Sustainable Sneaker Is a Must-Own for 2020 Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News