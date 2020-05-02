Family Time

Puzzles! Board Games! Drew Barrymore and More Stars Playing Games Amid the Quarantine

By
Laura Perlongo and Nev Schulman Stars Playing Games Amid Quarantine
 Courtesy Laura Perlongo/Instagram
10
9 / 10

Laura Perlongo and Nev Schulman

The couple’s daughter, Cleo, mastered a puzzle with her parents while eating a salad.

Back to top