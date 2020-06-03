David Schwimmer

The Friends alum reunited with his ex-wife, Zoë Buckman, in New York City to attend a Black Lives Matter protest together on June 2.

“We’re no longer a couple, but @zoebuckman and I are parents of a nine year old, and fellow advocates for social justice and reform,” he wrote via Instagram. “We marched in honor of the countless black lives lost to racial violence; to oppose the institutional racism and systemic bias against marginilized [sic] communities; to show our love for, and solidarity with, our family members, colleagues and friends of color; because we are angry and appalled by the shocking indifference of our President; and to demand a better future for our children. ALL of our children. It is not enough to be opposed to racism. We must be actively opposed to it.”