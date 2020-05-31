Ariana Grande, Rachel Lindsay, More Stars Protest George Floyd's Death

Emily Ratajkowski

The model said she was on the scene of a protest in Los Angeles “all day” and claimed that the gathering was peaceful until police arrived.

“The police are MILITARIZED and civilians have no weapons,” she tweeted on May 30. “These are not violent protests but they become violent when an actual ARMY is deployed. RIOTS ARE THE LANGUAGE OF THE UNHEARD.” Emily also posted photos and videos from the protest, including one clip of protesters standing across the street from a burning car.”