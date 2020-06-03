Jaime King

The Hart of Dixie alum said she was arrested on June 2 after participating in a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles. “Currently arrested for a peaceful protest,” she tweeted. “Writing in handcuffs in back of bus. EVERYONE WAS PEACEFUL. – Jaime and the rest of my sisters on this bus. 77th precinct.”

King added, “Currently still on the bus for over 4 hours. Took us from 77th precinct to San Pedro. Women w/no access to vital meds, bathrooms, bleeding through their pants. They are laughing at us. #BlackLivesMattter.”