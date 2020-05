Jamie Foxx

The Ray star attended a rally for Floyd on May 29 in Minneapolis where he also spoke at a press conference held at Minneapolis City Hall.

“I’m not a celebrity. I’m from Terrell, Texas,” Foxx said. “These are my brothers. This means everything because at the end of the day, when we see you guys out there on the frontline, we want to let you know that you’ve got support. God bless George and his family.”