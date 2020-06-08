Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

The couple attended a Los Angeles protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on June 7 with homemade signs from Lopez’s kids, Emma and Maximilian. “We talked about how if one person doesn’t have justice then no one does,” the actress captioned footage from the gathering via Instagram. “That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all. We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world. So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change.”