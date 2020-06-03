John Boyega

The Star Wars actor gave an emotional speech to a crowd while attending a London protest on June 3. “We are a physical representation of our support for George Floyd. We are a physical representation of our support for Sandra Bland. We are a physical representation of our support for Trayvon Martin. We are a physical representation of our support for Stephen Lawrence,” he said at the time. “I’m speaking to you from my heart. Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f–k that.”

Boyega continued, “Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process, we don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved, we don’t know what Sandra Bland could have achieved, but today we’re going to make sure that won’t be an alien thought to our young ones.”