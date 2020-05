Kendrick Sampson

“Appreciate the outpouring of support & standing with us but if y’all really want to support, make sure we do EVERYTHING in our POWER to #DEFUNDPOLICE – END THE LEGACY OF SLAVE CATCHING and use those resources, OUR RESOURCES to build BETTER. Make THAT the headlines. Put in WORK,” the How to Get Away With Murder star wrote via Twitter on May 30 after he was hit with rubber bullets and an officer’s baton while protesting.