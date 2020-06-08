Maddison Brown and Elaine Hendrix

The Dynasty costars attended a protest together in Atlanta on June 7. The Australian actress noted via Instagram how she “had the absolute privilege of attending a peaceful protest,” during which she “heard a lot of powerful YOUNG speakers who shared their stories.”

Meanwhile, the Parent Trap star shared how important it is to “show up when & how you can: physically, financially, verbally.” She then declared that taking action is “most important” at this time.