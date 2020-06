Zoë Kravitz

The Big Little Lies star joined a protest in London on June 3 and carried a sign with a quote by the late novelist James Baldwin in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. “GO HEAD LONDON. #blacklivesmatter,” she captioned the photo, to which her father, Lenny Kravitz, replied, “That’s my girl!” Zoë’s stepfather, Jason Momoa, commented with praying hands and black heart emojis as well.