Ally Brooke

The former Fifth Harmony group member wanted to give her spot to James after he was eliminated from DWTS on Monday night.

“I just felt it wasn’t right after everything that James has gone through,” Brooke, who was also in the bottom two, told Us Weekly and other reporters after the semifinals episode. “Being human and seeing that he’s been through one of the worst things in life … I felt like he had the strength to be here today, and that in itself is unbelievable and that took immense strength from him.”

The singer concluded that James is “one of the most magnificent, unbelievable people I’ve ever met in my life.”