News Jenna Dewan, Busy Philipps and More Stars Rally Around James and Kimberly Van Der Beek After Miscarriage, ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Elimination By Sarah Hearon November 19, 2019 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 9 10 / 9 Busy Philipps “Sending you so much love,” James’ former Dawson’s Creek costar penned. Back to top More News ‘Royals Monthly’ Magazine Provides Insight Into Royal Families Around the World This Keto Detox Tea Is the Perfect Way to Reset Before the Holidays Comfier Than Allbirds and Rothy’s? The Viral Sneakers Taking Over Instagram More News