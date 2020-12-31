Mindy Kaling, Sarah Michelle Gellar and More Stars Say Goodbye to 2020

Candace Cameron Bure

While sharing her top nine Instagram pics from 2020, the Fuller House star reflected on what she accomplished amid the tumultuous year. “I posted in 2019’s top nine that 2020 would be a year to regroup and refocus. I believe I did that,” she explained. “I spent more time with my family than I have in the last 12 years, I watched more sunsets than I ever have and laughed a lot at the little things. This year wasn’t what any of us expected, but I see the blessings of it.”