Kerry Washington

In addition to sharing a video of herself and her father looking back at their favorite dad jokes from 2020, the Little Fires Everywhere alum posted a meme where she looked distressed. “Describe 2020 in one photo,” she wrote. “YES! I see the memes!!!!! OMG. Hate that I love ya’ll. Soooooooo much. LOL 😭😂🤪 #ByteMe2020.”