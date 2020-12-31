Mindy Kaling, Sarah Michelle Gellar and More Stars Say Goodbye to 2020

Taraji P. Henson

The actress said farewell to 2020 with a GIF of her Empire character, Cookie. “WHEW, CHILE 2020 was SOMETHING to say the least!! All we can do is keep it pushing and look forward to a brand new slate, right!?” the Hidden Figures star wrote. “I know that this year was A LOT, and it was really difficult for many. I just want you to know that as you see others people’s end-of-year reflections and accomplishments, you should still recognize and love yourself for surviving the damn thing!! BYE #2020 👋🏾 .”