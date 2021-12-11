Jessica Alba

“We have a big family and friend sit-down dinner,” Alba, who shares three kids with her husband, Cash Warren, told InStyle in 2015. “Cash, me and my parents throw down in the kitchen, and my dad makes the most yummy tender turkeys. He makes a spicy seasoned version with fresh jalapeños and a classic version with all the fixings. We love Christmas caroling with an improv version of ’12 Days of Christmas’ that’s always pretty epic. We also do our version of a White Elephant that’s an ornament exchange for all of the adults.”