Hudson previously explained that her family has made Santa the holiday staple in their own way.

“One year, Santa wanted rum, root beer and licorice. One year, he wanted gluten free cookies and almond milk. Another year, I think he wanted Cabernet and some chocolates,” she said during an interview with Fabletics in 2016. “So Santa likes to change quite a bit! Our traditions are very much based around Santa, so we read The Night Before Christmas. We do the Santa tracker and then the kids run up and go to sleep while the adults stay up for a little bit.”