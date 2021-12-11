Reese Witherspoon

During an interview with BBC in November 2008, Witherspoon revealed that one of her holiday traditions with her children included dressing up her Oscar [trophy], saying, “At Christmastime, they put a little hat on him and a little scarf, so he doesn’t get cold.”

The Four Christmases star, who shares daughter Ava and son Deacon with ex Ryan Phillippe and son Tennessee with husband Jim Toth, also noted that she didn’t like to go overboard with presents.

“I’m a little strict about that kind of stuff,” she said at the time. “I think kids do best when they only have a couple of things that they really enjoy. I try and stay away from the gluttony of things. They don’t appreciate it as much. When they only get one or two things they really like it.”