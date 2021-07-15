Bindi Irwin: 27 days

In June 2021, Irwin announced that she was taking a social media break to focus more on her family.

“Hi guys, Just a note to say thank you for your support. I’m taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family,” she captioned an adorable black-and-white photo of her holding her daughter. “I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal). You can keep up with our adventures by following my family and Australia Zoo on social media. 💙”

Less than a month later Irwin returned with a post dedicated to her little one.

“Grace Warrior • A collection of my favourite moments this month. Our beautiful angel has started giggling all the time and absolutely loves nature walks, looking for wildlife with us. Can you believe she’ll be 4 months old soon?! Infinite love and gratitude in my heart. 💛,” she wrote alongside a family pic in July 2021.