Britney Spears: 6 Days

The singer took a social media break in September 2021, days after announcing that she is engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

“Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!! I’ll be back soon,” Spears tweeted after deleting her Instagram account. Less than a week later, the performer returned to gush about her romantic getaway with Asghari.

“Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy s–t … FIANCÉ … I still can’t believe it !!!!” she wrote at the time. “I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already 💍😂🤷🏼‍♀️🤣 !!!!”