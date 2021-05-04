Chrissy Teigen: 23 Days

In March 2021, the model quit Twitter after 10 years, saying that the app “no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.” She added that the pressure to entertain her followers was also getting to her. “My life goal is to make people happy,” she wrote. “The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.”

Just three weeks later, though, she was back. “Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2,000 friends at once lol,” she wrote in April. “I choose to take the bad with the good!!” She also joked that she had been dictating unused tweets to shampoo bottles while in the shower.