Hilaria Baldwin: 3 Hours

The former yoga instructor, who is married to Alec Baldwin, came under fire in December 2020 after she was accused of faking her Spanish heritage and accent. She subsequently announced via Instagram Stories that she was going to sign off Instagram “for a long time.” Hilaria returned to the app three hours later to share a photo of “evening meditation” with three of her five kids. (Hilaria and Alec share Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo and Eduardo).