Jessie J: 30 Days

Days after then-boyfriend Channing Tatum announced he was taking a step back from Instagram, Jessie J followed suit. “Done it before. Doing it again. Having a break from the gram,” she wrote on August 26, 2019. “To get out my phone and into REAL LIFE. I spend way too much time scrolling through some BS.” The singer was back before the end of September of that year.