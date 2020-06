‘90210’

Shenae Grimes recruited her former CW castmates AnnaLynne McCord, Jessica Stroup, Matt Lanter, Michael Steger, Jessica Lowndes, Tristan Wilds and Josh Zuckerman for a virtual reunion on Zoom that was uploaded to the Degrassi alum’s YouTube Channel on April 22. Later on in Grimes’ YouTube video, she had a solo Zoom chat with Dustin Milligan, who played Ethan Ward during the show’s first season.

Missing from the occasion was Trevor Donovan and Gillian Zinser.